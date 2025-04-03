Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 190.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,292 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after buying an additional 12,048,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,782,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,242 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,361,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,868,000 after buying an additional 1,642,412 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

