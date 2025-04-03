Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

