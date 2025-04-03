Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGMS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,549,000 after buying an additional 2,245,608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,714,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 182,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

