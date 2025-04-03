Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 164,542 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,786,000 after buying an additional 279,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,009,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after buying an additional 60,489 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

