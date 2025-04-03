Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,773 Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IMFL opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1584 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

