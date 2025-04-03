MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,915 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.13% of MINISO Group worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNSO opened at $19.27 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $27.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNSO. HSBC began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

