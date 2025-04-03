Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares.
Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Mitsubishi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
