Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) traded up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.82 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). 3,879,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,901,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.49. The stock has a market cap of £57.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.

