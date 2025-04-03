Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) traded up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.82 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). 3,879,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,901,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).
Mkango Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.49. The stock has a market cap of £57.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.17.
Mkango Resources Company Profile
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
