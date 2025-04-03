Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01), with a volume of 200,000 shares changing hands.

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.99, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

