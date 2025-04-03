Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 597,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,269,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.29.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

