MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Daiwa America

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.84.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $180.19 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $170.66 and a 52 week high of $387.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,741,590. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,857 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

