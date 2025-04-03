Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 415 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,537.92. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moody's alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total transaction of $146,738.20.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total value of $138,932.02.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total transaction of $133,087.22.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $133,435.66.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $471.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.80. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $360.05 and a 52 week high of $531.93.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 44.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 890.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCO

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.