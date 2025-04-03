Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,535,000 after buying an additional 653,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $154,408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

