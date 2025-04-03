Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 95,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $371.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.43, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $22,613,716.87. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

