Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of HealthEquity worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 329,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

