Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after buying an additional 484,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after buying an additional 315,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $437.48 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

