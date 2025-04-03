MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 22.1% in March

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 455,200 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MVO

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MVO stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 33,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,517. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.