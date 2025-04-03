MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Shares Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) were down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 23,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.38).

MYCELX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.81. The stock has a market cap of £8.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Stories

