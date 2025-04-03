Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Posts Earnings Results

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NETD opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $11.10.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile
