Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Posts Earnings Results

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NETD opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

