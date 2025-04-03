National Bank of Canada FI Has $29.60 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,525 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $29,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after buying an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

DD stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

View Our Latest Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.