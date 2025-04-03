National Bank of Canada FI Has $39.10 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,219 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Synopsys worth $39,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $438.55 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.65 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.45. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

