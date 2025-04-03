National Bank of Canada FI Sells 26,359 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 26,359 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.07 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

