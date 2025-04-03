nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.87, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in nCino by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

