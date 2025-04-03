Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $53.98 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

