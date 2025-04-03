Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. First Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.