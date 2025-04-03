Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 82 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $128.07 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

