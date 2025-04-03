Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 312.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

