Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF opened at $61.73 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

