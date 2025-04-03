Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 734 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

