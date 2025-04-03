Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after purchasing an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $68,775,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,541,000 after purchasing an additional 264,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 197,028 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 5.8 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

