NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTST. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE NTST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,583. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,959,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after buying an additional 234,695 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,834,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,703,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,663,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,287,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,668 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,449,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 811,632 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.