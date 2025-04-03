New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.37.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.3 %

SAM opened at $246.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $339.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.66.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

