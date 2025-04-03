New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Coty Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

