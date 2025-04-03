New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $10,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $26.28 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

