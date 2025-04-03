New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $94.41 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

