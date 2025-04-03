New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,196,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,193,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after buying an additional 123,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

