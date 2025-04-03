New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

