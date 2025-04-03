New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

MHO opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

