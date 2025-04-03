New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $8,140,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. TD Cowen cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

