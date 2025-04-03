NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 51.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $565.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $632.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $536.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

