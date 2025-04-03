Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.69. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.60.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

