Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nexxen International by 1,898.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $564.41 million, a PE ratio of 222.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nexxen International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

