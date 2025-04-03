Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,403 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,403 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 979,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,491,892.73. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 3.2 %

American Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 4,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $12.52.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 334.85%.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

