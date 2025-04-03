Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

