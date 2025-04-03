Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $10.55 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $567.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.04 and its 200-day moving average is $589.77. The firm has a market cap of $584.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

