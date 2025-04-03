Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 964,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

