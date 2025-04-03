Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

T opened at $28.13 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

AT&T Profile



AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

