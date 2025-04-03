Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 392 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $544.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.