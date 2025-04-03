Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,166 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 57,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.