Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $17.29. Nintendo shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 5,357,871 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nintendo Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

